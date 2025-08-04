menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Personal Finance

Palawan Group of Companies further strengthens its financial services as it celebrates its 40th year; launches Cash In and Cash Out ng Bayan in collaboration with GCash

- August 04, 2025

The Palawan Group of Companies continues to make financial services more accessible to every Filipino with the rollout of its service for GCash’s Cash In and Cash Out.

This milestone partnership brings together two companies with a shared purpose: to empower every Filipino through accessible and reliable financial solutions.

 

LISA CASTRO-SABADO

CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

PALAWAN GROUP

This service will be available in more than 3, 500 Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP) branches nationwide.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, the Palawan Group of Companies marks a major milestone by strengthening its financial services through a new partnership with GCash.

With this partnership, customers can conveniently convert their digital money into physical cash through Palawan Pawnshop for a minimal fee. As a trusted name in serbisyong mura, mabilis, walang kuskos-balungos (service that is affordable, fast, hassle-free), this initiative is another testament to Palawan Group’s commitment to expanding access to essential financial services, especially in underserved and remote areas.

(From left to right) Sam Balando, Key Accounts Manager of Palawan Group of Companies; Missy Baldemor, B2B Department Head of Palawan Group; Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Chief Business Development Officer of the Palawan Group; Jong Layug, Head, Gcash for Business; Macky Limgenco, B2B Commercial Head; and Kim Pineda, Enterprise Sales Head, formalize the partnership between Palawan Group of Companies and GCash through a ceremonial contract signing — marking a major step toward expanding financial access for every Filipino.

“This milestone partnership brings together two companies with a shared purpose: to empower every Filipino through accessible and reliable financial solutions. The Palawan Group has always been proudly gawang Pilipino, para sa Pilipino (made by Filipinos, for Filipinos). With our extensive network and deep commitment to grassroots – the very core of Pusong Palawan – this partnership with GCash is a major step in championing better financial services for every Filipino.With our extensive network and deep commitment to the grassroots — the very core of Pusong Palawan — this collaboration with GCash is a major step in ensuring that Filipinos have access to vital financial service,” remarked Lisa Castro-Sabado, Chief Business Development Officer of the Palawan Group.

Emphasizing how the partnership will empower the everyday Filipino, Head of GCash For Business, Jong Layug, remarked, “This partnership makes it simple for our users to convert digital money into physical cash. The Palawan Group’s extensive branch network enables us to serve even more Filipinos.”

Palawan Group now offers GCash Cash In and Out at 3,500+ PEPP branches nationwide—making financial services even more accessible to every Filipino.

Despite the growing adoption of digital payments, many of our kakabayans, especially in far-flung areas, still rely on cash for their daily transactions. By enabling GCash users to cash out at PEPP outlets, we empower more Filipinos to turn their digital money into cash.

Cheers to the hardworking team behind this partnership between Palawan Group of Companies and GCash. Together, they aim to reach more communities nationwide, especially in underserved and remote areas by providing reliable financial solutions.

As a step further towards financial empowerment, the Palawan Group of Companies is also working closely with GCash to integrate the Palawan Group’s insurance products into GInsure, expanding the range of insurance products accessible to GCash users.

Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.