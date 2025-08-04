Team Black emerges champion in inaugural CebPac league

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — After long hours in the skies and on the ground, pilots, cabin crew, and ground personnel traded their uniforms for jerseys to take part in the recently concluded Cebu Pacific League Season 1 title on Sunday at the Valle Verde Gym in Barangay Pusok over the weekend.

After the action-packed season, Team Black pulled off a nail-biting 71-70 victory against Team Blue to capture the title.

The tournament was launched not just for friendly competition, but to promote health, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among the professional airmen and employees from different departments from the Mactan Cebu International Airport and Cebu Pacific crew.

And the finals delivered just that—high energy, tight action, and sportsmanship.

Team Black, made up of pilots and cabin crew, dictated the pace early behind strong defense and offensive sparks from team captain Dave Dalupang and Robert Berao, who drilled four three-pointers.

Team Blue, composed of MCIA ground staff, mounted a strong comeback and briefly took the lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth.

But after a crucial miss by Team Blue, Ralph Salcedo scored the go-ahead layup in transition for Team Black. Pete Cruz then came up with a clutch defensive stop in the final possession to secure the win.

Cliven Alquiza led Team Black with 21 points and was later named Finals MVP for his outstanding all-around effort.

Team Black entered the championship game with a league-best 3–1 record, while Team Blue earned their finals spot after eliminating Team Red comprised of 1Aviation ground staff in the semis.

Boxscore:

Team Black (71)- Cliven Alquiza 21, Robert Berao 18, Dave Dalupang 12, Ralph Salcedo 7, Klinth Noncio 6, Kevin Baguhin 4, Pete Cruz 2.

Team Blue (70)- Juan Galupo 21, Laudi Cabanday 15, Webster Barbon 13, Yuan Castro 12, Nico Pontino 7, Jim Cañete 2. /csl

