Islands Souvenirs expands retail footprint with grand opening at SM City Cebu

Islands Souvenirs unveiled its newest flagship store at SM City Cebu today, reinforcing its growth strategy with the goal of reaching 20 locations next year.

Known for redefining the pasalubong experience through personalized, culturally rooted merchandise, the brand continues to lead the way in destination retail innovation. At the heart of the launch was Andrea Aldeguer, Chief Brand Officer, who led the ceremonial ribbon cutting alongside mall executives, key partners, and company stakeholders.

In her keynote message, Aldeguer emphasized the brand’s commitment to expanding thoughtfully and meaningfully—bringing regional identity and feel-good retail to the forefront of every store.

“This opening is not just about growth—it’s about deepening our connection with travelers and communities by making culture wearable, personal, and proudly local,” Aldeguer shared.

The new store’s design reflects this ethos, with an experiential layout that highlights Islands Souvenirs’ My Islands personalization corner and its iconic “I ♥️ Collection”—a beloved staple that lets customers wear their love for Cebu. From name-stamped prints to custom patches and statement tees, shoppers can create souvenirs that tell their own story.

This also marks the third location of the My Islands personalization concept, following its debut at Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Ayala Center Cebu.

As part of its broader vision, Islands Souvenirs is also working to secure larger retail spaces to support the expansion of new Islands Souvenirs concepts, designed to offer even more immersive and category-diverse experiences. Beyond apparel and merchandise, the brand is set to reimagine the pasalubong food category, with a new line of snack and delicacy items slated to roll out soon—bringing modern design, packaging, and gifting appeal to traditional favorites.

Festivities during the opening included community interactions, vibrant displays, and complimentary fruit-flavored ice cream, creating a lively and welcoming environment that embodies the brand’s upbeat energy.

With strong brand equity, scalable store formats, and deep cultural resonance, Islands Souvenirs is on track to expand its presence across top tourist and commercial locations nationwide. The SM City Cebu branch is now officially open to the public—with many more destinations on the horizon.