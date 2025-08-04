Visayas Kickboxing Championships pave way for Olympic dreams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Visayas Kickboxing Championships held over the weekend at SM Seaside City Cebu marked more than just a regional sporting event.

It was the beginning of a long-term plan aimed at eventually bringing Filipino kickboxers to the Olympic stage.

The tournament, organized by the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP), is part of a nationwide series of regional qualifiers leading up to the national championships in Tagaytay City next month.

Recognized as the official National Sports Association (NSA) for kickboxing in the Philippines, the SKP was tasked with launching these regional events as part of its broader mission. It’s to discover raw, homegrown talent that could one day represent the country in the Olympics, especially as kickboxing gains momentum as a potential regular Olympic sport.

“This is just the beginning of something much bigger,” said Roselyn T. Hung, SKP’s national coach, technical committee chairperson, and tournament director, in an interview with CDN Digital.

“We’ve been aiming to establish regional championships for a long time. This is part of what NSAs are supposed to do — promote sports at the grassroots level. And since kickboxing is still relatively new in the Philippines, it’s important we start here.”

The Visayas leg drew over a hundred participants, competing in categories like Kicklight and Point Fighting, formats that prioritize control, technique, and precision over sheer power. The event welcomed athletes as young as seven years old, underscoring SKP’s commitment to grassroots development.

Hung noted that the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), the sport’s governing body recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has expressed strong interest in eventually including kickboxing as a regular Olympic event. For now, it remains a demonstration sport, just as many current Olympic events once were in their early stages.

“In the Philippines, we’re doing our part by organizing tournaments like this one,” Hung said. “WAKO is already recognized by the IOC, and though we don’t know exactly when kickboxing will become an Olympic mainstay, we want to be ready when it does.”

She emphasized the importance of this tournament for young athletes: “What we’re doing here in Cebu is talent identification. The Visayas and Mindanao regions are rich in potential. We don’t know, maybe some of these kids will be our future Olympians. They’re the first batch to join this tournament, and that alone makes them part of something historic.”

Next up for SKP is the Mindanao leg of the championships, scheduled in Tagum City. That event will serve as the final qualifying round before the national finals in Tagaytay. /csl

