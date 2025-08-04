Mandaue CSWS to open rescue center for street dwellers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) will soon open a dedicated rescue center to provide safer and more suitable shelter for individuals rescued from the streets and other vulnerable situations.

At present, rescued individuals are temporarily housed in a tent outside the CSWS building in Barangay Centro.

Many of them stay not just overnight but for several days while social workers work to contact their families or assist with reintegration into the community.

The initiative to create a rescue center began after a recent inspection by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, who visited the CSWS office and saw firsthand the use of the tent as a holding area.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the mayor was surprised that a highly urbanized city like Mandaue did not yet have a dedicated rescue facility.

“Kani lang usa kay mao may immediately available nga space, but hopefully in the future makabuild la siguro og mas better nga facility. But in the meantime, at least aduna nay magamit. Nasurpise lang si Mayor ba nga such a simple facility wala ang Mandaue,” Malig-on said.

(We’ll use this for now since it’s the only immediately available space, but hopefully in the future we can build a better facility. In the meantime, at least there’s something we can use. The mayor was just surprised that Mandaue doesn’t have even such a simple facility.)

In response, a storage room used for disaster kits is now being converted into a temporary rescue center.

“Dako kaayo ni og tabang sa atoang opisina ang paghimo sa center kay naa nay kabutangan [rescued individuals],” said CSWS Head Dr. Michael Pielago.

(Setting up this center is a huge help to our office because we’ll now have a proper place to accommodate rescued individuals.)

Meanwhile, CSWS has also proposed the expansion of its conference room on the second floor to free up space on the ground floor of the office. The goal is to create room for the proper storage of supplies and disaster kits intended for use during disasters and emergencies.

The CSWS building located in Barangay Centro also houses the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs and the Persons With Disability Affairs Office.

