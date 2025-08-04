SHAABAA Batch 2012 defeats Batch 2004 in thrilling Division B semifinal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2012–Harley Davidson wrapped up its epic rivalry with Batch 2004–‘04 The Win by pulling off another narrow escape, 91–90, to clinch a spot in the Division B finals of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 on Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The game mirrored their hard-fought Game 1 win last July 20, when Batch 2012 snatched a 90–87 victory to take a 1–0 lead in the best-of-three semifinals.

This time, they sealed the series sweep behind another stellar outing from Adven Jess Diputado, who erupted for 38 points along with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

READ: SHAABAA: Batch 2010, 2012, 2021 advance to semis

Julius Cadavis added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, with three blocks and two assists. Mavii Suarez and Kyle Dumon chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Batch 2004 put up a gritty fight. Kylle Valmoria recorded a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double with five assists and a block. Ervin Lopena had a monster performance of 19 points and 20 rebounds, adding four assists and three steals. Franco Augusto Te also tallied a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.

The semifinal clash featured five lead changes and five deadlocks, with Batch 2004 holding a 10-point lead, 71–61, entering the final quarter. But Batch 2012 stormed back in crunch time to steal the win and the finals ticket.

In the other Division B semifinal matchup, Batch 2005–Insular Square refused to go quietly, forcing a rubber match by beating Batch 2010–ZLREJ Trading and Construction, 56–41.

Elddie Cabahug powered Batch 2005 with 26 points, while Earl Locaylocay pitched in 16. Batch 2010 struggled offensively, with Gabe Branzuela and Jasper Diaz managing just 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Over in Division C, Batch 2018–XChange Forex drew first blood in its semifinals series with Batch 2013–Nest Workspaces, 78–68.

Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standout Eroll Pastor delivered a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double with an assist and a steal. Benedict Andre Chua and Patrick Wilson Yu backed him up with 16 and 17 points, respectively.

Batch 2013 had Emman Malazarte leading the charge with 18 points. Fletcher Galvez added 15, while Dawn Ochea and Rendell Senining each scored 13.

In the other Division C semifinal, Batch 2015–Imperial House of Furniture eliminated Batch 2021–FADI, 79–73, behind Janjan Jaboneta’s all-around game of 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Anton Bennett Chua scored 15 points, while Miguel Otero and Chaz Cokaliong combined for 21.

Josiah Villamayor finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in a losing effort for Batch 2021. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP