Jumapao named SUGBU’s ‘Bowler of the Month’ for July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Philippine team standout Jomar Jumapao proved he still has plenty left in the tank after capturing the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” title for July.

Jumapao, one of Cebu’s most seasoned keglers, clinched the title last Sunday, August 3, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Leisure and Bowling Center by edging out Feben Landazabal in the finals.

He rolled 227 pinfalls, without any handicap, against Landazabal’s 215.

Channeling his vintage form, Jumapao delivered two clutch strikes in the 10th frame to seal the win.

In the semifinals, Jumapao again stood out, topping a five-man field with 238 pinfalls—again without a handicap—while Landazabal followed with 214 to set up their championship showdown.

The round saw the elimination of Maeng Viloria (189), Bebie Mauro (170), Roldan Vidas (164), and Steph Maquiling (157).

Jumapao also dominated the qualifying round of Division A, finishing with 1,081 pinfalls. Viloria came in second with 1,027.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP