Dela Rosa seeks Holy Spirit’s guidance before Duterte impeachment vote

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa has again turned to the Holy Spirit for guidance ahead of the Senate vote on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Dela Rosa mentioned Duterte’s impeachment when he led the chamber in praying after it opened its regular session on Monday.

“We ask you, Holy Spirit, to feel and move us in our debates and discussions on various issues of national interests, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte,” the senator said.

“May we not be ruled by our anger and hatred, not even by our personal alliances and biases,” he said, “Instead, may we be guided by the clarity and wisdom that only your spirit can provide.”

“Grant us unity in our deliberations that we may walk together in the pursuit of what is right and life-giving for our institution, our nation, and our world,” he added.

This was not the first time Dela Rosa cited the Holy Spirit in connection with the impeachment of Duterte.

In June, he also claimed that he was guided by the Holy Spirit when he moved for the dismissal of the impeachment case against Duterte.

The senator also believed the Holy Spirit guided the Supreme Court when it declared unconstitutional the House of Representatives’ impeachment move against Duterte.

READ: Supreme Court: Impeachment complaint vs Sara Duterte unconstitutional

The Senate is set to vote on the SC ruling this Wednesday, August 6.

