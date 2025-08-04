Mandaue City probes safety of leftover NFA rice

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 397 sacks of NFA rice provided by the Provincial Government to Mandaue City for the Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB) Program remain unsold.

The SMB P20 rice program was implemented on November 28, 2023, after the province purchased rice from the National Food Authority (NFA). The program aimed to offer rice at a subsidized price of P20 per kilo to indigent residents.

Mandaue City officially launched its distribution under the program on January 16, 2024. The rice was made available through several selling points, including the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office, Mandaue City Hall, and mobile operations in the barangays.

Under SMB guidelines, only selected beneficiaries with SMB QR cards can avail of the rice, with each limited to a maximum of two kilos per week. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its local counterparts helped identify these beneficiaries to ensure the program benefits the poorest of the poor.

However, various factors have led to the slow movement of stocks. Some beneficiaries expressed concerns over the limited quantity allowed per week, saying that two kilos may not be worth the effort or transportation cost. Others lived in remote or mountain areas far from selling locations, discouraging them from availing the rice altogether.

“Dunay listahan sa beneficiaries nga mao ra gyud toy baligyaan. Ikaduha adunay beneficiaries sa mountain barangays, to buy two kilos of rice burden sa ilaha. Ug ang ikatulo (reason) ang quality sad sa rice. So, nahitabo wala nahalin ang bugas,” said CSWS Head Dr. Michael Pielago.

(There is a list of beneficiaries who are the only ones allowed to buy. Second, there are beneficiaries in mountain barangays, and buying just two kilos of rice is already a burden for them. Third is the quality of the rice. That’s why the rice wasn’t sold.)

The unsold rice is currently stored at the CSWS facility in Barangay Tawason. Of the 1,079 sacks allocated to Mandaue in 2023, only 700 have been sold so far.

The program’s operations were temporarily suspended ahead of the May 12 elections.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has asked the City Health and Agriculture Offices to check the condition of the remaining rice.

According to City Social Welfare Assistant Stella Alocilio, if the rice is still safe for consumption, it may be distributed to indigent residents.

Coordination with the provincial government is ongoing regarding the unsold stocks and the city’s next course of action.

