Cebu FC banks on youth, new foreign signings for Shopee Cup campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will field a revamped squad in the upcoming AFF Shopee Cup, drawing strength from a core of young local talents and a fresh batch of foreign reinforcements as they prepare to face Brunei’s Kasuka FC on August 8.

The club officially unveiled its lineup during media day on August 1 at the Dynamic Herb–Borromeo Sports Complex. With the AFF Shopee Cup and the new Philippines Football League (PFL) season on the horizon, Cebu FC presented a mix of returning players and international recruits from Australia, Canada, and Tajikistan.

The team recently parted ways with 14 players, including key figures such as Rintaro Hama, Guytho Mijland, and Kainoa Bailey. That exodus leaves Cebu FC head coach Glenn Ramos with a major challenge: rebuilding chemistry in time for the regional tournament.

“Grabe kaayo ang challenge,” Ramos admitted. (The challenge is really tough.)

“Pero atong local players naa na’y chemistry, especially naa koy mga players nga sauna pa, makasabot dayon sa akong coaching. Naa pud ta’y gi-add nga pito ka foreign players.”

(But our local players already have chemistry, especially since I have players who have been with me before and can immediately understand my coaching. We also added seven foreign players.)

Ramos emphasized that Cebu FC only had about two weeks of training, as the new signings arrived in staggered fashion. Some players from Australia were still en route as of media day.

“To be honest, our chemistry isn’t there yet. But I’m very optimistic,” he added.

Among the foreign holdovers from last season are Marius Kore and Abou Sy. The rest of the squad is composed of young local talents such as Daniel Gadia, Papu Corsame, Jeremiah Borlongan, E.R. Orale, Jacob Liao, Joshua Broce, Kaj Amirul, Jaime Rosquillo, and Leo Maquiling. Also rejoining the team is Glenn Ramos’ son, Glenn Thomas, who returns after a brief hiatus.

“Most of our players are very young—our youngest is just 19,” Ramos said. “Some of them played for the Philippine U-23 team. We brought in players from Canada and Tajikistan as well. Even if many are new, I believe we can compete.”

He added that the team has focused more on match simulations and tactical sessions than standard training, given the short preparation time.

“If we had even just one full month with a complete roster, we’d have a strong fighting chance. But right now, this is our duty and our mission,” Ramos said. “I told the players we have to play this tournament professionally and give our opponents a tough challenge.”

Cebu FC will announce its newest additions—specifically its foreign players—later this week.

The team will play a single tune-up match against Stallion Laguna FC in Manila on Monday, August 4, before flying to Brunei for its Shopee Cup opener against Kasuka FC.

