Cebu showcases local best at Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fresh catch, local crafts, and Cebu’s best delicacies take over the Capitol grounds as the weeklong “Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2025” kicks off.

Cebu’s flavors and crafts filled the Capitol grounds Monday, August 4, 2025, as the province kicked off its 456th Founding Anniversary celebration with the opening of the Tabo sa Kapitolyo. The agri-fishery fair runs until August 8 and highlights the best of what Cebu’s cities and towns have to offer from farm to table and from handmade to heartmade.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro formally declared the celebration open during a flag-raising ceremony held earlier that morning, joined by Vice Governor Glenn Anthony O. Soco, provincial board members, local mayors, national agency directors, and Capitol officials.

The ceremony featured a parade of public servants, the singing of the national anthem and the Sugbo Hymn, and the declaration of the month-long celebration.

“As the people’s governor of this premiere province of Cebu, I hereby declare the month-long celebration of the 456th Founding Anniversary open,” said Governor Baricuatro during her opening address.

Moments later, Baricuatro, Vice Governor Soco, and congressmen present led the ribbon-cutting in front of the IBP Building, formally opening the Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2025. Alongside them were board members and officials from the Department of Agriculture.

The fairgrounds quickly came alive right after the official opening, with each booth from different cities and towns showcasing their products. Rows of stalls offered a vibrant mix of Cebu’s edible heritage and everyday bounty: rosquillos (ring-shaped butter cookies), otap (crispy puff pastry), bingka (rice cake), tagaktak (crispy rice fritters), tablea (cacao tablets), budbud (sticky rice wrapped in banana leaves), and butong (young coconut). These mingled with piles of fruits and vegetables you could name in the Bahay Kubo folk song such as talong (eggplant), kalabasa (squash), and kamatis (tomato), alongside others beyond the lyrics, such as pipino (cucumber) and sili (chili).

Carved woodwork, like turtle and Japanese monkey figurines, catches the eyes of passersby. The dragon fruit empanada also stands out because of its striking pink shade. And yes, even slippers, bags, and locally made shoes had their spot in the spotlight.

Cebuano craftsmanship was just as present as the produce. Fruit trays, handwoven bags, and local brews like tuba (fermented coconut wine) and bukarel (fermented sugarcane wine) lined the booths, alongside regional specialties that visitors might not find outside their hometowns.

The fair is part of a month-long lineup of events celebrating the 456th anniversary of the founding of the Province of Cebu. With its festive opening, Tabo sa Kapitolyo invites residents and guests alike to rediscover the diversity of Cebu as it puts the work of Cebu’s farmers, cooks, and artisans front and center.

