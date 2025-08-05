cdn mobile

Ultra Lotto jackpot for August 5 draw may hit more than P300M

By: CDN Digital August 05,2025 - 06:15 AM

INQUIRER FILE

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot may hit over P300 million or at least nearly P300 million in Tuesday’s or August 5 draw.

This was after no one won last Sunday’s (August 3) Ultra Lotto draw which had a winning combination of 45-46-17-44-37-12.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the 6/58 jackpot on that draw was nearly P300 million or, particularly, P297,664,986.40.

Aside from the Ultra Lotto, the 6/49 Super Lotto and the 6/42 Lotto will also be drawn tonight, August 5, at 9 p.m. 

The Super Lotto jackpot of P56,233,268.80 and the P12,715,992.00 6/42 Lotto jackpot are also expected to go higher for the August 5 draw.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Super Lotto gets drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. 

The 6/42 is drawn on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Last Monday, August 4, no one also won the jackpot in the major lotto draws — 6/55 Grand Lotto and the 6/45 Megalotto.

No bettor guessed the right combination for the Grand Lotto — 44-08-12-29-05-39 with a jackpot of P54,608,763.80.

No one also picked the right combination for the Megalotto on Monday’s draw —34-16-05-33-28-24 with a jackpot  of 26,667,428.60.

