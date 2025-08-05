Cebu: 14 infrastructure projects worth nearly P334M underway

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen road and building projects, worth almost P334 million, are currently being constructed in Medellin, Cebu province, the Department of Public of Works and Highways (DPWH) said Monday.

In his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, DPWH Regional Office VII Director Danilo Villa Jr. said the undertakings in various areas of the municipality located in Northern Cebu are under 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

He noted the projects are meant to support the local economy and is also in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver quality infrastructure development to far-flung areas of the country under the Build, Better, More program.

The projects, implemented by the DPWH Cebu 4th District Engineering Office (DEO), include the construction and improvement of roads in the villages of Don Virgilio Gonzales, Daanglungsod and Canhabagat; and the improvement of roads leading to government offices in Barangay Poblacion.

Also included are the roads leading to a beach spot in Barangay Kawit, and to Medellin People’s Park, Museo de Medellin and Sto. Niño de Medellin Parish Church in Barangay Poblacion; and preventive maintenance along Bogo-Curva-Medellin-Daanbantayan-Maya Road.

All seven projects costing P270.75 million are in various stages of civil works. and expected to improve mobility and support the local tourism of Medellin.

Meanwhile, seven building projects are underway in other barangays costing P63.12 million. These include multi-purpose buildings that are seen to enhance government services in the villages of Lamintak Norte, Luy-a, Dayhagon, Dalingding, Panugnawan, Maharuhay and Poblacion, where the new DPWH Cebu 4th DEO building is being erected.

“These infrastructure projects are vital in fostering local economies especially in areas that are distant from the city capital. We hope that with the completion of our projects, we can uplift the livelihoods of these communities,” Villa said in a statement. (PNA)

