Pagasa: LPA likely to bring rains in parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency August 05,2025 - 08:19 AM

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday night and is likely to cause rains in several areas, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

“It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. However, we expect this to bring rains, especially across Luzon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas,” Chenel Dominguez of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The LPA was located 895 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

Dominguez urges the public to monitor the updates from PAGASA regarding this LPA.

Meanwhile, Dominguez said the country is still experiencing monsoon break, although isolated rain showers are still expected.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon are forecast in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA) 

TAGS: LPA, Pagasa, Philippine Area of Responsibility
