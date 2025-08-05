Cebu City assessor awaits mayor’s directive on voiding illegal tax hikes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fallout from the controversial real property tax hike here continues, as the City Assessor’s Office says it cannot act on taxpayers’ appeals without a clear go-signal from the mayor.

In a letter dated July 29, 2025, Nova Batiller, acting city assessor, informed the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) that their office was holding off on any move to nullify the questionable tax assessments made under the now-voided “stamp-override” scheme, pending formal instructions from the executive branch.

“This office awaits a directive from the executive on how to respond to the requests of the property owners-taxpayers,” Batiller wrote.

She is referring to demands for reassessment and correction of real property tax declarations issued between March 19 and May 8, 2024.

The statement, formally endorsed to the City Council on Tuesday, August 5, comes more than two months after the City Legal Office declared the override-based tax assessments as illegal, calling them “void ab initio” for violating the Local Government Code and existing city ordinances.

Taxpayers in limbo

Batiller, in her letter, emphasized that affected taxpayers, some hit with tax increases over 1,000 percent, remain in limbo despite findings of “gross illegality.”

“These assessments violate existing rules and regulations,” the letter noted, citing the May 21 investigative report from the City Legal Office. “The law requires that the basis of the market value should be the schedule of market values provided in the City Ordinance.”

Under the override scheme, owner-declared values were entered into the city’s computerized tax system (AS400), bypassing the official schedule approved by the City Council and the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).

These declarations, meant only for data gathering, were never intended to serve as the legal basis for taxation.

Legal vacuum, political test

The assessor’s deferred action until directed by the mayor highlights a legal and administrative vacuum now confronting the city government. Despite a previous executive order issued by former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia nullifying the override-based assessments, the reassessment process has yet to move forward.

Batiller emphasized the need for coordinated action between the City Assessor’s Office, the City Treasurer’s Office, and the City Council.

She cited the City Legal Office’s recommendation that a legislative measure be crafted to officially declare the override-based tax declarations void, in line with the legal principle that “an act contrary to law is void ab initio and produces no legal effect.”

Until such coordination takes place and executive orders are reinforced with concrete instructions, the City Assessor said they were unable to proceed with issuing corrected tax declarations based solely on the legally approved market values.

Council urged to act

The July 29 letter has now placed pressure on both the executive and legislative arms of the city to move quickly in resolving the issue.

Several councilors have already proposed ordinances clarifying that only assessments based on approved and published market schedules are valid.

In earlier sessions, the City Council also backed the call for the City Assessor to notify all affected taxpayers of the invalidity of the override-based assessments and reassure them that any increase must pass through a legislative process.

A wider fraud, unanswered

The override scheme, exposed in a 32-page investigative report from the City Legal Office, has rocked City Hall.

The report alleges that former officials, including ex-City Assessor Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell and former Acting City Treasurer Jerone Castillo, pressured city staff to use the override function to encode market values directly declared by property owners, without the necessary safeguards or legal backing.

These changes were allegedly done via “verbal instructions” and post-it notes, leaving no paper trail and compromising taxpayer rights. Many affected residents were unaware of the increased valuations and missed the 60-day window to file appeals.

However, former city administrator Lawyer Collin Rosell, who was also tagged in the report, has strongly denied any wrongdoing, describing the City Legal Office’s investigation as “malicious and libelous.”

In a public statement, Rosell said he was never notified or summoned during the probe and questioned the process, calling it an act of “public persecution and misinformation.”

“A mere computer system cannot cause an increase in real property tax due and payment,” Rosell said, explaining that valuations are not equivalent to taxation, and that tax declarations are signed by property owners based on supporting documents such as building permits or actual costs.

He emphasized that no tax rate increase was implemented under his term and argued that any adjustments made in the system were within legal bounds and consistent with valuation procedures.

Rosell has called for an independent review of all affected tax declarations to ensure fairness and due process.

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. vowed to investigate the issue thoroughly, including auditing the AS400 system and evaluating options to assist affected taxpayers. However, Batiller’s letter suggests that until the mayor would issue a formal directive, no reassessment would occur.

