Explosions heard east of Palawan after Chinese rocket launch – PCG

MANILA, Philippines — Explosions believed to be related to a Chinese rocket launch were heard in the eastern part of Palawan on Monday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the “five loud explosions” coincided with a previously issued public advisory on a scheduled rocket launch from China.

Tarriela noted that the explosions corresponded to the scheduled launch of China’s Long March 12 rocket, which took place between 6:14 p.m. and 6:42 p.m. from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China.

“Upon immediate verification, a visible condensation trail was observed in the sky, consistent with rocket exhaust or propulsion,” Tarriela said in a statement.

