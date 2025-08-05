Aida Patana to be laid to rest in Mandaue City this Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana beauty queen and entrepreneur Aida Patana will be laid to rest in a memorial garden in Mandaue City on Wednesday, August 6.

In a social media post, her family urged friends and relatives to take part “in this final part of her journey.”

“With hearts full of love and longing, we invite you to join us as we lay our beloved mother, Aida Patana, to her final resting place,” read part of the advisory that they posted on Patana’s Facebook page.

Patana died last July 29. Her wake was first held in a memorial chapel in Quezon City before it was transferred to Cebu last August 2.

Her wake is now at St. Pedro Calungsod Chapel of Sanctuary of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus located along D. Jakosalem St. in Cebu City.

On Wednesday, Patana will already be laid to rest at the Angelicum Garden of Angels in Mandaue City. Her Funeral Mass is scheduled at 1 p.m. at the Sanctuary of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“As we say our final goodbye, we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace—free from pain, surrounded by light, and embraced by the love of the Lord,” her family said in an advisory.

Difficult time

In earlier posts, Patana’s family also expressed its appreciation for people who stood with them “during this difficult time.”

The family also posted on Patana’s FB page to express their appreciation to those who sent food and flowers at her wake. Among them were Vice President Sara Duterte; Senator Jinggoy Estrada; actor Ian Veneracion; Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro; Cebu 4th District Rep. Sun Shimura and his wife, Board Member Kerrie Shimura; and the Guidicelli family among others.

“We feel truly surrounded by love through your messages, prayers, visits, and the beautiful flowers offered for Mama. Each gesture brings comfort and reminds us how deeply she was loved,” the family said in another post.

Actress Claudine Barretto said on her social media that she was in so much pain due to the death of Patana whom she referred to as her dear friend and sister.