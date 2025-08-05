Visayas grid on yellow alert Tuesday afternoon, evening

MANILA, Philippines – A yellow alert status has been raised over the Visayas grid for 3-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday because of a low operating margin partly due to the forced outage of 12 power plants.

A yellow alert is raised when the available power supply has a limited margin vis-a-vis the demand.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said available capacity in the Visayas as of 7 a.m. is 2,889 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is expected to be around 2,489 MW.

Aside from the forced outage of 12 power plants since April this year, NGCP said six other power plants have not been operating since 2023.

“Eight (other power plants) are running on derated capacities, for a total of 744MW unavailable to the grid,” it added. (PNA)

