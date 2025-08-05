Tabo sa Kapitolyo extended until August 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to popular demand, the duration and operating hours for the Tabo sa Kapitolyo agri-fair will be extended, the Capitol announced.

From its August 4 to 8 schedule, the Tabo will now be open until August 10.

Beginning Tuesday, April 5, the Tabo sa Kapitolyo operating hours will also be extended from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Tabo showcases delicacies and agricultural products from the 44 towns and nine cities in Cebu province. It also forms part of the month-long celebration of the Founding Anniversary of the Provincial Government.

Among those sold in the different booths are the pintos of Bogo, bibingka (Asturias), budbod kabog (Sogod), vinegar (Catmon), chicharon (Carcar), native lechon manok (Dumanjug), masi (Liloan), quesio (Compostela), and bakasi (Cordova).

The Tabo formally opened last Monday, August 4, with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and other local officials, including those from the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu, leading the ceremony.

The 456th Founding Anniversary falls on Wednesday, August 6.

