Sugbu Calidad Football Fest winning clubs named

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana National School (ANS) Alumni Futbolitos and Cebu Urduja FC came out on top in the men’s and women’s open divisions, respectively, during the inaugural Sugbu Calidad Football Fest held over the weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The ANS Alumni Futbolitos clinched the men’s open title after defeating Amigos Unidos in the finals. Henry Perales was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), while teammate Cejay Cueva earned the Best Midfielder honors.

In the women’s open final, Cebu Urduja FC prevailed over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu to capture the crown.

Meanwhile, Virtual Buddy 24/7 FT took home the title in the inter-company division.

In the youth categories, ADA Cebu emerged as champions in the boys under-16 division, with Classico de San Carlos finishing second. In the girls under-14 category, Cebu United FC secured the title, while Don Bosco Liloan A settled for runner-up.

Classico de San Carlos B won the boys under-14 title, besting sister team Classico de San Carlos A, which took second place.

Sugbu Calidad FC also dominated the youngest age groups, winning both the under-6 and under-8 divisions. Saint Theresa’s College (STC) claimed the under-10 title, while ADA Cebu topped the under-12 division.

The tournament drew over 150 teams from across Cebu and neighboring islands. It was organized by Sugbu Calidad FC, one of the region’s fast-growing grassroots football organizations.

