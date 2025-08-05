CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 3×3 ASEAN Challenge, a new grassroots-level 3×3 basketball tournament is steadily gaining momentum in Cebu, drawing inspiration from the defunct but widely remembered Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour.

The tournament, spearheaded by ASEAN Sports and Events Inc., aims to build a province-wide tournament geared toward developing young talent in Cebu and eventually expanding across Southeast Asia.

In an interview with CDN Digital, tournament head commissioner Herbert Barriga said that their long-term goal is to establish a regional sports platform that starts with basketball and branches out into other disciplines.

“We patterned this tournament after Chooks-to-Go 3×3, which many Cebuanos still remember for its international flair,” Barriga said. “But our main focus is empowering the youth through sports while also involving them in community service like tree planting.”

The 3×3 ASEAN Challenge features three age-group divisions in Under-16, Under-14, and Under-12, all part of a purely grassroots development program. The organizers are also proud to offer the tournament free of charge to all participants.

So far, the tournament has completed two successful legs in Talisay City and Cordova, the latter drawing over 40 teams from 13 barangays last weekend, held alongside the town’s Mayor’s Cup.

More than 50 teams joined the opening leg in Talisay. The third leg is scheduled for August 10 in Carcar City, with teams from Moalboal, Dumanjug, Barili, Pinamungajan, and other southern towns expected to join.

To ensure a well-run tournament, the organizers tapped former Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA) players with prior experience in hosting local competitions.

Future legs are also in the works for Mandaue, Consolacion, Bogo, and Cebu City. The organizers plan to wrap up the elimination and qualifying legs by the end of August, with a grand finale slated in September in Cebu City, likely to be held in a major mall.

International meets

What’s at stake? A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the champion teams in each division will represent the Philippines in an international 3×3 tournament in Singapore, with all expenses covered by the ASEAN Sports and Events Inc.

Barriga says the group is already laying the groundwork for further expansion of the 3×3 ASEAN Challenge. “This is just the beginning. In the future, we hope to include volleyball and 5-on-5 basketball for both boys and girls, and bring in other ASEAN countries,” he concluded.

