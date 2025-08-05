Erwan Heussaff visits Cebu to taste local cuisine and products

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Celebrity chef and food vlogger Erwan Heussaff stirred local excitement as he toured Cebu in search of homegrown restaurants and traditional flavors to feature on his platforms.

Heussaff was spotted making his way through Tabo sa Kapitolyo, a Capitol-led initiative that promotes local produce and homegrown products, which he just heard about when walking around the city for his content.

“Good timing” said Heussaff, as he was able to tour Cebu at the right time for Tabo. He was spotted at around noontime, walking through the different booths of the Tabo.

His presence was unexpected and was then seen as a gesture of support for the activity which brings numerous products from different vendors.

Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro, despite not being in attendance, extends her heartfelt thanks for Heussaff’s effort to support the Capitol’s project.

Apart from exploring Tabo sa Kapitolyo, the vlogger also visited one of local restaurants in Manalili Sreet, Cebu City, where he enjoyed a hearty meal at Lumpia House, one of Cebu’s oldest Chinese restaurants with over 50 five decades of culinary service.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Emilio Miguel, husband of the owner, expressed joy over the visit.

“We are very delightful that we were able to showcase our specialty” Miguel shared, referring to dishes such as their chicken Peking-style, shrimp roll, Chinese lumpia, and their signature ngohiong.

Miguel described the experience as humbling and added that meeting Heussaff in person revealed much about his character.

“He’s a very simple and a humble person,” he stated.

Heussaff’s visit is part of his continued effort to spotlight Filipino cuisine across regions, particularly through lesser-known but culturally rich dining spots that have shaped local palates over the years.

Fans now eagerly await the upcoming feature on his channel, FEATR, on Cebu’s local cuisine and products.

Being a food vlogger, Erwan Heussaff continues to push the narrative of celebrating Filipino cuisine — one bite at a time.