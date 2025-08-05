Makati gun attack: PNP-HPG intel officer survives 9 bullet wounds

MANILA – An intelligence officer of the Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) is now in stable condition after surviving a gun attack by two assailants in Makati City on Aug. 1.

In a press briefing held at Camp Crame on Tuesday, PNP-HPG spokesperson Lt. Dame Malang said the officer, a police lieutenant, was approached by the unidentified men while he was having his car washed at the corner of Edison and Faraday streets in Barangay San Isidro.

“Based dun sa impormasyon na nakuha natin bago man mangyari may preparation niya para kitain sana yung isa nating confidential agent para sa hinawakan na coplan (case operation plan) kaso nga hindi nangyari na ito’y mapuntahan, gayong yun ang sinapit ng ating kasamahan (Based on the information we got before it happened, he had a preparation to see one of our confidential agents for a coplan he was handling, but it didn’t happen because of the incident),” said Malang.

“He is a former Limbas officer. May case operational plan po siya na hawak na nag-cite din ng mga criminal groups or even ito nga sa mga suspects po natin or mga kilala na mga most wanted persons na target din po ng kanyang case operational plan (He is a former Limbas officer. He was handling a case operational plan that cited criminal groups and even these suspects or known most wanted persons who were also targets of his case operation plan),” he said.

Malang did not divulge the name of the officer, but said the Makati gun attack survivor is now in stable condition.

He said the officer was shot nine times in the shoulder, stomach, thigh, and knee.

He said they are looking at a possible robbery angle because the suspects took his service firearm, wallet, cellphone and necklace.

CCTV footage of the incident showed that the officer tried to reach for his gun but was not able to fully draw it because the suspects immediately pointed their guns at him.

A security guard was also wounded after being hit by a stray bullet during the Makati gun attack.

At least 14 cartridges from a 9mm gun were recovered from the crime scene.

Malang said the Makati police are now tracking down the suspects. (PNA)

