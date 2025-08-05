Melvin Jerusalem heads to Japan for title defense training camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem has flown to Japan to begin a month-long training camp ahead of his upcoming title defense.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Jerusalem said he will train in both Nagoya and Tokyo to prepare for his next world title bout, which is expected to happen later this year.

While details remain under wraps, Jerusalem confirmed that the fight is happening. “They don’t want to announce it yet, but for sure, we’ll let everyone know once everything is finalized,” he said.

The Cebu-based Jerusalem added that training in Japan offers him a fresh environment and new challenges.

“I decided to train here to improve my stamina and also relax my mind. I like training here because I learn a lot of new things, but that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy training in Cebu,” said Jerusalem.

Before flying out, he completed a full training cycle under long-time coach Michael Domingo at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Cebu City.

SPARRING SESSIONS

Jerusalem also shared that his camp in Japan will include sparring sessions with elite Japanese fighters.

The 31-year-old last fought on March 30 in Tokoname, Japan, where he convincingly defended his WBC title in a rematch against hometown favorite Yudai Shigeoka.

Jerusalem won by a wide unanimous decision, erasing doubts from their first meeting in March 2024, which ended in a tight split decision.

He remains one of only two reigning Filipino world champions in boxing today, alongside IBF world minimumweight titleholder Pedro Taduran.

