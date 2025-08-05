Lapu-Lapu drug den raid: Authorities arrest four individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 arrested four individuals during a raid at a drug den in Purok Mahogany, Barangay Poblacion, on Monday, August 4, 2025, at around 8:30 p.m.

The Lapu-Lapu drug den raid was done in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3.

PDEA-7 regional director Joel Plaza identified the target of the operation as alias Marilou, 41 years old, owner of the house that was converted into a drug den, and alias Robert, 25 years old, drug personality from Barangay Mantuyong in Mandaue City.

During the operation, they also apprehended two other individuals who were allegedly having a pot session inside the drug den. They were identified as alias Jophel, 26 years old, a market boy, and alias Wilson, 23 years old, both residents of Brgy. Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities confiscated 15 sachets of alleged illegal drugs that weigh 10 grams, worth P68,000.

They also confiscated the buy-bust money, cash that was believed to be proceeds of the illegal activity, and several drug paraphernalia.

The confiscated evidence was turned over to the PDEA Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, they placed the suspects under surveillance and monitoring for two weeks after receiving a tip about their illegal activities.

Marilou and Robert allegedly can dispose of 50 grams of shabu per week in their drug den.

The Lapu-Lapu drug den raid suspects, Alcantara said, may face charges for running a drug den with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of P500,000 to P10 million.

Meanwhile, the two individuals who were caught having a pot session inside the drug den may face imprisonment from 12 years and 1 day to 20 years and a fine of P100,000 to P500,000.

