Cebu City still has no information officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A full month into the new administration, Cebu City still has no designated head for its Public Information Office (PIO).

The lack of a Cebu City information officer, flagged by Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) chief Henry Tomalabcad, puts a spotlight on what appears to be a leadership blind spot in a time when clear, accurate, and timely information has become essential to governance.

“Diri sa Cebu City, wala tay co-terminus nga head sa PIO,” Tomalabcad said in an interview on Tuesday, August 5.

“Very essential gyud na nga naa’y head kay mao na ang mo-disseminate sa mga services nato. Wala lang silay ulo, so maglahi-lahi ang direction. Dapat naa untay head para truthful and accurate ang reporting sa gibuhat sa administration,” he added.

He noted that the Local Government Code identifies the PIO as a critical position alongside the city administrator, but Cebu City has gone without one since the new administration took over on July 1.

“Even Malacañang has one,” Tomalabcad said. “Important siya and essential.”

“Wala mi direction”

An insider from City Hall, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the unit has been operating rudderless in the past month.

“Wala mi’y clear direction kung unsa ang direction sa PIO. Supposedly, mo-go hand in hand na siya sa plano sa mayor. Karon, wala gyud mi head, wala mi’y direction,” a staff member said.

“Latagaw mi. Wala mi’y clear messaging. Ang PIO is also image-keeping sa mayor. Kung wala miy head, medyo lost siya.”

While Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has publicly said that a new Cebu City information officer or PIO head will be named “in the next few weeks,” no formal appointment has been made as of this writing.

Even the local press has started to feel the void. Without a PIO chief to coordinate schedules, reporters visiting City Hall for interviews are often turned away by protocol officers who cite the mayor’s “hectic schedule.”

Hiring freeze

The lack of direction in the PIO comes amid sweeping organizational changes at City Hall, including a hiring freeze and a major review of personnel appointments, driven by what Archival claims is a projected multibillion-peso budget deficit.

Despite the freeze, the HRDO confirmed that 235 new casual workers have already been hired this July, on top of 59 re-employed staff and 2,150 renewed casuals, while thousands of job order (JO) workers remain in limbo, pending mayoral approval of department proposals.

“Ang JOs, waiting pa mi,” Tomalabcad said on July 22. “We are still waiting sa mga project proposal to be signed by Mayor Archival and the manpower request. So far, wala pa mi nadawat na request.”

Tomalabcad emphasized that while department heads have leeway to recommend renewals of regulated professionals, such as nurses or accountants, the hiring of new casuals is solely at the discretion of the mayor’s office.

“Ang sabot namo ni Mayor, dili mi mudawat og laing endorsement or application. Kinahanglan gikan gyud sa mayor, ug ang chief of staff ra ang mudala sa mga dokumento diri sa HR,” he said.

This policy was formalized under Memo No. 2025-0001, issued on July 1, which barred any unappointed casual or JO personnel from reporting to work. Department heads were warned they would bear the financial liability for any salaries paid to unauthorized workers.

Cebu City Hall employs over 8,500 personnel, including regular, casual, and JO staff. The HRDO aims to retain about 60 percent of the workforce through case-by-case assessments.

PIO: The missing link

The absence of a Cebu City information officer, according to communication experts, is a governance concern.

A functioning PIO is mandated to act as the bridge between City Hall and its constituents. It manages media relations, public messaging, and crisis communication, especially in times of disaster or misinformation. Without a clear leader, even simple functions like aligning communications with the mayor’s agenda have fallen by the wayside.

“Supposedly, ang PIO head mo-set og direction sa messaging. Karon, wala gyud. Ang mahitabo, kung unsa lang ang muabot nga event, mao ra pud amo ma-cover,” the anonymous staff said.

Some sources say the mayor may already have someone in mind, but as one worker put it, “unverified pa man to sila.”

