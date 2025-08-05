Capitol eyes using idle Busay property as command center

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The provincial government is eyeing to establish a full-fledged command center as part of its goals to improve the disaster risk reduction body’s capacity to respond to emergencies and mitigate disasters.

And they plan to have the provincial command center in Brgy. Busay, Cebu City.

On Tuesday, August 5, Dennis Francis Pastor, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, announced that they have made progress in enhancing their office’s operations.

During MyTV Cebu’s OpenLine Forum, Pastor revealed that they already hired at least 20 personnel, a much-needed augmentation since their office had been manned by only two regular personnel before.

While both the executive and legislative departments of the Capitol continue to work on reinstating the PDRRMO’s status as a separate department, Pastor also shared some of their plans to enhance their operations.

These include setting up a dedicated command center at an idle property located in Brgy. Busay.

“Right now, we are building up our capability and we are establishing our command center for situational awareness and decision-making,” said Pastor.

They also considered purchasing additional assets such as heavy equipment and sea ambulances to aid rescuers in time of emergencies.

Moreover, the new PDRRMO chief wanted to put up support warehouses, to be strategically located in the north and southern parts of the island province.

These depot will hopefully serve as a storage for supplies and goods to be deployed in times of emergencies, Pastor explained.

“We are also planning to talk with the mayors. These will be in the south and in the north, basically to store or preposition supplies and goods in times of disaster,” he added.

Aside from improving the healthcare systems, the new administration at the Capitol wanted to ramp up the province’s disaster response and mitigation abilities.

They plan to tap the P1 billion in unspent funds to support these initiatives foremost of which is the provincial command center.

