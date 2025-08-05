How a Fine Arts Student Turned Hablon Scraps into a Community Artwork

In the quiet southern town of Argao, Cebu, a tree has taken root. Not one of bark and branches, but of vibrant threads. At first glance, it seems like just another piece of abstract art. But look closer, and you’ll find a living tapestry of stories, shared by the people who tied them.

This is Hikot-hikot, a public installation art piece created by Chris Glyde Monte—a recent Fine Arts graduate from the University of the Philippines – Cebu—as part of his undergraduate thesis. What started as a personal reflection on heritage and identity became a collaborative work that brought an entire community together.

The Roots of Hikot-hikot

Glyde grew up in Argao and has always had a creative streak. As a student, he joined poster-making contests and filled notebooks with drawings. But it wasn’t until college that he began to think more critically about what his art was saying and where it was coming from.

So when it came time to face the one thing every college student dreads—the thesis—he turned to something close to home: Hablon.

“Taga-Argao gyud ko. Ni-move out ra ko para mag-school, pero bisan sa akong mga plates, balik-balik gihapon og Argao ang concept,” he shared. “Mao to naka-decide ko nga akong thesis kay about gyud sa among lugar. Then I realized, ang hablon diay—mao gyud ni usa sa nagsilbi nga identity sa Argao.”

(I’m really from Argao. I only moved out to study, but even in my school plates, the concept always kept going back to Argao. That’s when I decided to make my thesis about our hometown. Then I realized—hablon is actually one of the things that truly represents Argao’s identity.)

That was when he began collecting discarded hablon scraps and carefully pulling them apart, thread by thread. With support from his family and, of course, the local tourism office, he gathered enough to build the large installation.

However, Glyde didn’t put the threads together on his own. Anyone from the community was welcome to tie a piece—choosing the color and length themselves. What unfolded over several weekends was a kind of spontaneous gathering. Glyde, an introvert by nature, found himself inviting strangers to contribute, stepping far outside his comfort zone.

“Every thread has a story,” he says. The final piece, displayed near the Argao Church, became a physical record of the community’s collective effort.

Art For The People

When asked why he chose to install Hikot-hikot near the Argao Church, Glyde says he wasn’t just looking for any available space, but a place that could become part of the artwork itself. For him, art should live in public spaces, where people can walk around it, sit under it, and even add to it. The heart of Hikot-hikot wasn’t just in the materials used, but in how people took part in it.

The location was especially meaningful because Hikot-hikot was inspired by the sali-argaw tree—a native tree that once served as a gathering spot for the community during the Spanish era.

“If I put it in a studio or museum, it would lose its purpose. The whole process involved the public, so the piece should stay in a public space too,” he explains.

Threads That Found Home

The response to Hikot-hikot has been overwhelmingly positive. It was only supposed to stay up until May, but months later, it’s still standing.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, Glyde’s thesis defense went just as well. For future projects, he might try new materials, but one thing’s for sure: community will remain at the heart of his work.

What started as a school requirement is now a symbol of unity in Argao. In every knotted thread lies a piece of someone’s story and in the whole, a portrait of a community.

As Glyde wrote in his thesis:

“This also serves as the representation of their different narratives and backgrounds. The diversity of individual stories, reflections, hopes, and dreams is what makes the experience profound. Despite the differences, the tying and connecting of threads has become a symbolic element of communal harmony. Thus, the exhibition is a community effort, and the artist is merely a moderator of conversations and interactions.”