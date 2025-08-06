Cebu City Hall may not fully own its IT system: Sabotage, probe eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu city government may not fully own the very system that powers its digital operations, and that could make City Hall vulnerable to sabotage or shutdown.

This was the warning raised by City Councilor Winston Pepito in a privilege speech during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, August 5.

He urged an immediate legal and technical probe into possible unauthorized access, source code mishandling, and a lack of system ownership within the City Hall’s Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

“There appears to be no formal structure in place, and protocols or standard operating procedures are not being followed,” Pepito told the council. “If the original programmers were to leave, we would lose the capacity to maintain, restore, or update the system.”

Red flags in the system

Pepito bared multiple red flags flagged by personnel and insiders. He pointed out the absence of role-based access control, meaning that some programmers allegedly had full access to critical servers. The source code is not centralized, with copies reportedly stored on programmers’ personal computers.

Additionally, code ownership is unclear, as some components might be using third-party libraries without proper licenses. There is also no proper backup system in place, which significantly increases the risk of a complete operational failure if the server crashes.

Pepito emphasized that the refusal to share the source code raises serious legal and operational concerns.

While some source code copies had reportedly been turned over to upper management, Pepito said it remained unclear whether these versions are functional, up-to-date, or tamper-free.

“As far as I am concerned, all work performed, particularly source code development, must be fully owned by the city,” Pepito said.

He said that public servants paid by the city should not hold proprietary control over government systems.

Call for investigation

Pepito called on the City Legal Office to conduct a legal study and formal investigation on how to hold accountable any IT personnel who might have disrupted operations, refused cooperation, or committed acts that could amount to sabotage.

He further moved for the Committee on Information Technology to demand a full report from the IT Department regarding any updated protocols to safeguard the city’s infrastructure, particularly to ensure that access, integrity, and source code ownership are in place.

Pepito also requested an executive session to be convened within the week to scrutinize the city’s current IT policies and the actions being taken to secure the system.

Urgency acknowledged

Majority Floor Leader Councilor Dave Tumulak supported Pepito’s motion and stressed the urgency of the matter.

“May I request, Mr. Chairman, as soon as possible, within this week, we will conduct the executive session because of the urgency of this matter,” Tumulak said during the session.

The session is expected to include representatives from the City Legal Office, the Mayor’s Office, the Management Information and Computer Services (MICS), and possibly the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to address cybersecurity concerns.

Tumulak warned that even a delay of a few hours in resolving the issue could put city operations at risk.

