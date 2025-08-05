Policeman accused of maltreating minors in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A police officer is facing criminal charges after he was accused of attempting to drown three minor girls at a beach resort in Barangay Marigondon on Sunday afternoon, August 3, 2025.

The three 16-year-old complainants claimed that while they were bathing at the beach around 3:00 p.m., the patrolman approached them and told them not to swim in the deeper part of the water. Moments later, he allegedly pulled one of the girls by the arm, grabbed the others, and tried to drown them.

The minors believe the police officer was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Responding to a call from a concerned citizen, personnel from Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4 immediately went to the scene.

The accused officer, who was off-duty at the time, has strongly denied the allegations. He claimed he was also swimming at the beach when he noticed a strong current and warned a group of teenage boys not to go into the deeper part of the water. He insisted he did not recall interacting with the female complainants.

However, the girls maintained that aside from them, two male teenagers were also harassed by the officer. In a separate report, a vendor near the beach alleged that the same officer forced him to smell the officer’s sock.

On Monday, August 4, the policeman underwent inquest proceedings before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the officer is facing charges for physical injuries in relation to Republic Act No. 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

In addition to the criminal case, the complainants may also pursue administrative charges against the police officer.

