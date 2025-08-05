Mandaue to relocate Animal Bite Center to public market for better service

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Health Office will soon transfer its Animal Bite Center to the second floor of the City Public Market, offering a more spacious and comfortable area for individuals seeking anti-rabies vaccination.

City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong announced that the relocation is underway, with renovation works already ongoing in the designated area. The new site is conveniently located beside other government offices on the second floor of the public market.

“Mas hawan didto, mas ma-accommodate, mas mapahimutang nato ang patients, mas bugnaw na sad. We are looking forward to having a much better and more comfortable Animal Bite Center”said Dr. Catulong.

(It’s more spacious there, we can accommodate more patients, we can better arrange the seating, and it’s also cooler. We are looking forward to having a much better and more comfortable Animal Bite Center.)

At present, the Animal Bite Center is located at the City Health compound, where it serves hundreds of clients daily. The crowd often spills over into the front area, occupying nearly half of the compound grounds. The center operates from early morning until late afternoon, administering anti-rabies shots to a high volume of patients.

Due to the increasing demand and limited space, Dr. Catulong raised the need for a bigger facility during Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano’s recent visit. The city government responded promptly by providing a more suitable space for the center’s relocation.

In a separate development, the City Health Office also received a newly constructed comfort room to replace the old, dilapidated one.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on led the turnover on behalf of the city government, with Dr. Catulong accepting the facility.

The previous comfort room was in poor condition—doors were broken or missing, walls were heavily stained, there was inadequate ventilation, and it emitted a strong foul odor. It was also too cramped to accommodate the number of daily users, including patients and staff.

Construction of the new comfort room began in February under the supervision of the Department of General Services (DGS) and was completed this August. The project was fast-tracked following Mayor Ouano’s visit to the City Health Office.

