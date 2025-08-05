3 Lapu-Lapu teenage girls in beating incident now under CSWDO custody

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three of the four teenage girls who were seen beating a 13-year-old girl in a viral video have been turned over to the Home Care Facility of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 2, 2025, in White Gate, Sitio Lasang-Lasang, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim, a resident of Red Gate, Sitio Danaw-Danaw in the same city, was seen being assaulted by a group of minors in a video that circulated widely on social media.

Barangay Basak Captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan uploaded the video to her official Facebook page and asked the public to help identify the suspects.

The suspects were immediately identified that same day. They include: a 12-year-old from Barangay Bangbang, Cordova; a 12-year-old from Sitio Lasang-Lasang, Barangay Basak; and a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old from Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the 13-year-old victim, she had no idea why they attacked her. But during a meeting at the barangay hall around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, the suspects reportedly admitted that they assaulted her out of jealousy because the ex-boyfriend of one of them had started courting the victim.

The girl said she still feels pain in her head. The barangay has extended financial assistance to help her pay for medical treatment.

Authorities are still trying to locate the 14-year-old girl who was seen initiating the attack in the viral video.

The victim said she is determined to file charges against the suspects, fearing that they might retaliate if no action is taken.

“Mobayad ra daw sila niya. Dili man gyud ko mosugot kay basin usbon nila. Ipa-priso unta nako, unya bawal daw kay wala pa naabot og 18-anyos,” the victim said.

(They said they’ll just pay me, but I won’t agree to that because they might do it again. I really want them jailed, but I was told they can’t be imprisoned because they’re not yet 18.)

Meanwhile, Barangay Basak VAWC Desk Officer Joan Bolondro confirmed that the three girls have already been turned over to the CSWDO Home Care Facility.

