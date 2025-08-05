Mandaue City rice: LGU did not pay for P20 per kilo rice rollout

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government clarified that it did not use public funds for the distribution of over 1,000 sacks of NFA rice delivered through Cebu Provincial Government’s Sugbo Merkado Barato program, which sells rice at P20 per kilo to indigent residents.

The rice was part of the province-led initiative, and the city’s role was limited to facilitating sales and remitting proceeds, Assistant City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros said.

Ballesteros said the rice supply came from the provincial government and was not purchased using the city’s budget. She explained that the city was only tasked with selling the rice to qualified beneficiaries and returning the proceeds to the Capitol. She confirmed that sales revenues, such as P48,000 and P36,000 from separate batches, were turned over to the province.

The city started rolling out the program on January 16, 2024, following the delivery of 1,074 sacks of rice from the Capitol. The Sugbo Merkado Barato was initially launched by then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in November 2023.

As of August 2025, around 397 sacks remain unsold and are currently stored in a warehouse in Barangay Tawason in Mandaue. The distribution was temporarily halted during the May 2025 elections due to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ban on government aid.

NFA rice under the program was sold at P20 per kilo to pre-identified indigent residents.

Partial records from the City Treasurer’s Office show that deliveries included 500 kilograms worth P23,000 on November 19, 2024; 800 kilograms valued at P36,800 on November 20; and 1,060 kilograms worth P48,760 on December 15.

Ballesteros said the Treasurer’s Office was not involved in the procurement or pricing of the rice and could not estimate the current value or potential loss of the remaining stock.

City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) head Michael Pielago identified several factors which contributed to the unsold rice.

He noted that only those officially listed as beneficiaries or with SMB cards were allowed to purchase rice, which limited access. In addition, many of the intended recipients lived in far-flung or mountainous barangays, making it difficult and impractical for them to travel to the city for just two kilos of rice. Pielago also said some beneficiaries were discouraged from purchasing due to concerns over the poor quality of the rice provided by the NFA.

City Agriculturist Sharon Mangadlao said their office has already begun random sampling of the remaining rice to check its quality. The Department of Agriculture has also conducted laboratory analysis.

Mayor Thadeo Jonkie Ouano has ordered a full inspection of the Mandaue City rice to determine whether it is still safe for consumption.

