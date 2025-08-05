Adamson, Ateneo to face USC, USPF in Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Adamson University Lady Falcons and the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles are heading to Cebu to take on local bets from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals, set for August 22 to 24.

Following a successful stint in Davao, the SSL now brings top-tier volleyball action to Cebu.

Davaoeños recently witnessed thrilling matches featuring the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons and the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, who squared off against the Davao Selection and Notre Dame of Dadiangas University.

Organizers of this national-level tournament decided to bring the games to the provinces instead of holding them in Manila—not only to offer top-notch volleyball action, but also to discover diamonds in the rough from the participating universities.

The Lady Bulldogs, now entering the post-Michaela Belen era, still displayed championship form by defeating the revamped UP squad in four sets, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17. NU’s Arah Panique led the charge with 25 points, while Cebuano talents Casiey Dongallo, formerly of UE, and Nina Ytang suited up for the Lady Maroons.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Cebu. Adamson’s highly touted rookie and Alas Pilipinas standout Shaina Nitura is expected to go head-to-head with Ateneo’s Katherine Cortez and Lyann De Guzman in what promises to be another exciting showdown.

The tournament, organized by Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc. (ACES), will also showcase Cebu’s top collegiate squads—the CESAFI defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and runners-up University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers.

USC recently placed second in the V-League Visayas leg, while USPF finished fourth overall.

ACES is expected to announce the official venue and ticketing details for the Cebu leg of the SSL National Invitationals soon.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP