15 pro triathletes to vie for titles in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A field of 15 professional triathletes will compete for supremacy in this Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, set at Mactan Newtown.

With last year’s champion and Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa not returning, the men’s pro division is wide open. Leading the charge is New Zealand’s Sam Osborne, one of the top contenders after racing in last year’s edition.

Osborne came up short in the grueling 2023 race, which unfolded in the middle of the El Niño phenomenon, with temperatures soaring to nearly 50°C.

With cooler weather expected this time, Osborne has a strong shot at redemption. His recent performances support that: he won Ironman 70.3 Geelong last year and placed second in this year’s Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie.

Challenging him are Australian pros Calvin Amos, Josh Ferris, and Caleb Noble.

Noble, who finished fourth in last year’s race, has maintained strong form—placing third in both the 2023 Ironman 70.3 Tasmania and this year’s Port Macquarie edition. Amos, meanwhile, took fifth in last year’s Lapu-Lapu race, followed by a ninth-place finish in Melbourne and 19th at Ironman Cairns.

Ferris rounds out the Aussie trio with a 17th-place finish at Ironman 70.3 Geelong. He also represented Australia in the 2023 Asia Tri Cup held in Subic Bay.

Also in the men’s pro field are Brett Clifford, Mike Phillips, and Tommaso Puccini—all looking to shake up the leaderboard.

In the women’s pro division, New Zealand’s Amelia Watkinson returns as the top favorite. The 2017 Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines champion is a 19-time Ironman 70.3 winner and also won the Sun Life 5150 in Naga.

Joining her in the race are Australia’s Paige Carnage, Lauren Huma, Sophie Malowiecki, and Sarah Thomas, along with New Zealand’s Samantha Kingsford and Kazakhstan’s Katya Shabalina.

The race promises tight competition on both fronts, with seasoned veterans and hungry contenders all eyeing the podium in one of the country’s most anticipated triathlon events.

