LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas will experience rains caused by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The LPA, located 550 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon as of 3 a.m., has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

READ: Pagasa: LPA likely to bring rains in parts of PH

However, it will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and Leyte.

The habagat will likewise bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Negros Island Region, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

READ: Heavy to intense rains forecast in five areas in Luzon

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

The whole archipelago will still experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP