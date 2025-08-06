LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over parts of PH
MANILA, Philippines – Several areas will experience rains caused by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau said Wednesday.
The LPA, located 550 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon as of 3 a.m., has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.
However, it will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and Leyte.
The habagat will likewise bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Negros Island Region, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani.
Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.
Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the habagat and localized thunderstorms.
The whole archipelago will still experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)
