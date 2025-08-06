Ultra Lotto P300M jackpot still up for grabs as no one won Aug. 5 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Bettors can still get another shot at the over P300 million jackpot of the 6/58 Ultra Lotto.

This was after the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draws on August 5 showed that no one won the three major lotto jackpots.

READ: Ultra Lotto jackpot for August 5 draw may hit more than P300M

Based on the August 5 PCSO draw results, the jackpot prize of Ultra Lotto reached P307,514,426.00 with the winning combination of 50-21-37-22-39-48.

This means that in the next Ultra Lotto draw on Friday (August 8) the jackpot prize for this would still increase further.

Aside from the Ultra Lotto, there were also no winners for the Super Lotto and the 6/42 Lotto draws for August 5.

This also means that the Super Lotto jackpot of P60,213,515.40 will also be higher on the next draw on Thursday, August 7.

READ:No winners in major lotto draws for Aug. 5; jackpot now over P300M

The winning Super Lotto combination for the August 5 draw was 43-38-39-6-11-49.

The P15 million 6/42 Lotto jackpot up for grabs last August 5 will also increase in the next draw on Thursday, August 7.

On August 5, the 6/42 Lotto jackpot was P15,979,564.20 with the winning combination of 3-31-6-28-4-23.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday while the Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For August 6, tonight at 9 p.m., the major lotto jackpots to be drawn are the 6/45 Megalotto and the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP