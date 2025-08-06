25 power plants in Visayas, Mindanao: DOE orders their fast restoration

MANILA, Philippines – Generation firms operating 25 power plants that are on forced outage and eight others that are on derated capacities in the Visayas and Mindanao have been tasked to immediately restore their facilities.

The order from the Department of Energy (DOE) is aimed at stabilizing power in both major island groups, which have been experiencing yellow alert status due to low power supply margins.

READ: Visayas grid on yellow alert Tuesday afternoon, evening

The Visayas grid was under yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., the third time such a status was issued this month.

There are 14 generation facilities in the Visayas that are on forced outage, while five others are on derated capacities, the DOE said in a media release.

On the other hand, 11 power plants in Mindanao are on forced outage, and three others are on derated capacities.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin tasked Undersecretary Mario Marasigan “to lead this effort and work closely with all affected generation companies to establish clear and realistic timelines for the full return to service of these plants.”

READ: ERC flags Ilijan power plant operator’s 2022 delivery gaps

“We expect full cooperation and accountability. Delays are no longer acceptable at this point,” she said in a statement.

DOE also called on private distribution utilities (DUs) to prepare for possible activation of the Interruptible Load Program, a program wherein DUs ask their customers with generation capacities to temporarily rely on their capacities to lessen pressure on the grid.

It is also urging the public and the industrial and commercial establishments to help regulate usage during peak hours.

“By working together and making small adjustments in our energy use, we can stay productive while helping protect the integrity of our power system,” Garin added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP