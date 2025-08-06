Pam orders livestreaming of all procurement-related conferences

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has ordered the livestreaming of all procurement-related conferences under the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), effective immediately, if it meant upholding transparency involving government transactions.

This directive is in line with Executive Order (EO) No. 37, which the governor issued and was approved by the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan during its regular session on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The order aims to promote transparency in the provincial government’s procurement process.

Through this initiative, the provincial government hopes to prevent overpricing and manipulation of the bidding process.

All Capitol offices, including private entities involved, are directed to comply with this mandate as well.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) and other implementing offices are authorized to conduct the livestreaming, provided it adheres to public data privacy regulations.

Media practitioners are also allowed to livestream the proceedings as long as it does not disrupt the activities.

Information that will now be made accessible includes details on the purchase of goods, infrastructure projects, and consultancy services, such as project titles, approved budget contracts, contract durations, names and addresses of winning bidders, contract amounts, dates of award and acceptance, and the implementing offices, units, or divisions.

In addition, the public can now access the consolidated blacklist report of banned manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, contractors, and consultants through the official website and social media platforms.

The PIO is tasked with overseeing and ensuring the smooth and clear implementation of the livestreaming process.

“All documents in the procurement process shall be presumed open and accessible to the public, unless they are deemed confidential by law, jurisprudence, or pursuant to the immediately succeeding section…” the governor’s order states.

Lawyer Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano, provincial administrator, said they had already started recording preliminary BAC meetings, and the first open bidding session would be scheduled to take place next week.

“Although the open bidding is still scheduled for next week, all meetings have already been recorded. While the process is already public by nature, livestreaming allows anyone interested to follow the proceedings even without being physically present,” Durano said in a recent interview.

