Stronger sister-city ties between Xiamen and Cebu City eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid geopolitical tensions between the Philippines and China, the Chinese government seeks to strengthen its relationship with local governments in the Philippines, including Cebu City.

This was the message conveyed by Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen during a recent courtesy visit with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

In an interview with media on Tuesday, August 5, Zhang said the Chinese city of Xiamen is looking to deepen its sister-city ties with Cebu City through practical cooperation in tourism, disaster response, and public health.

“We discussed how we can enhance the sister-city relationship between Xiamen and Cebu. In the past, Xiamen donated four fire trucks to Cebu City. During the pandemic, they also sent medical masks and other forms of support,” said Zhang.

She also recalled how Xiamen extended assistance following Typhoon Odette and other natural disasters.

“In the future, I’m sure Xiamen is ready to continue supporting Cebu and developing our partnership. We want to bring more tangible benefits to local development and to the people,” Zhang added.

Mutual Understanding

Zhang also said she is committed to serving as a bridge to promote mutual understanding and cooperation at the local level.

On Tuesday, Zhang met with members of the media to report on the latest developments in China, including its efforts in reinforcing bilateral ties here in Cebu.

Among the highlights were the successful hosting of events in line with the 50th Anniversary of Bilateral Agreement between the Philippines and China such as the China-Philippines Friendship Day and the Chinese Film Festival, both held last June.

Additionally, they plan to host similar activities next year here in Cebu.

“Through the commemorative events, we have felt the genuine goodwill and expectations of our peoples for a lasting friendship. It’s always the people that is the defining essence of our relations: the foundation is laid by our peoples, the story is written by our peoples, and the future will undoubtedly be created by our peoples, together,” Zhang said in her speech.

Xiamen and Cebu City formally established sister-city ties in 1984, making it one of the oldest such relationships Cebu has maintained with a foreign city.

