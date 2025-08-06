Cebu City: Vacant top posts stall city hall services

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The absence of department heads in key Cebu City offices is causing delays in processing essential documents as important signatories remain unavailable.

Henry Tomalabcad, head of the city’s Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO), said that while some assistants were present, they could not sign certain documents required for appointments and transactions because they must follow directives outlined in memoranda issued by their department heads.

The issue arises after the dismissal of three incumbent department heads—City Accountant Jerome Ornopia, City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes, and Department of Public Services Chief John Jigo Dacua—by the Office of the Ombudsman.

He confirmed that the three officials have individually received copies of their dismissal orders. Still, the Cebu City government has yet to receive the official notice from the Ombudsman, which is preventing the enforcement of the ruling.

“Naka-receive na sila personally pero ang city government wala pa. Gipadalhan sila og copy atong dismissal. Dapat mag-una unta mi,” Tomalabcad said in an interview on August 5.

(They have received it personally but the city government had not. They were given a copy of teir dismissal. It should have been that we were the first to get it.)

The delay has disrupted department services and prevented the city from appointing new department heads.

In the meantime, assistant department heads or the next highest-ranking officials are temporarily serving as acting heads under the Local Government Code.

When asked how the city evaluates candidates for department head positions, Tomalabcad said the designated assessment team from the Office of the Mayor, along with other department heads, conducts the evaluation.

“Especially sa Treasurer’s Office, kay ang pagpili nato sa atong bag-o nga treasurer kinahanglan nimo ang order from the Department of Finance, so dili biya ang City Mayor dayon ang mopili ana, dapat naay order pud didto,” he explained based on the process of selecting the new city treasurer.

He also noted that the situation, which has lasted for over a month, remains manageable.

“Basta transition, madugay gyud,” he clarified.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. earlier said he is ready to implement the Ombudsman’s dismissal orders once the city government receives formal notice.

“Niduol na [nako] ang grupo sa BLGF (Bureau of Local Government Finance)… Mag-andam na daan kay ang possibility, once madawat na ang formal notice… ato na dayon na i-implement,” Archival said in a July 28 interview.

The dismissals are linked to the case involving alleged irregularities in garbage collection and hauling services in 2021.

The Ombudsman indicted eight officials—including former city administrator Floro Casas Jr., DPS chief John Jigo Dacua, CESET head Grace Luardo-Silva, acting city accountant Jerome Ornopia, and acting city treasurer Mare Vae Reyes—on charges of malversation and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The administrative penalties include dismissal from service, forfeiture of benefits, perpetual disqualification from public office, and a civil service ban.

The charges stem from a 2022 complaint by then-Mayor Michael Rama, alleging overbilling and use of falsified documents in waste management contracts. The NBI-7 filed the case following its own investigation.

Dacua and Casas have both said they will seek legal remedies.

“We respect the decision of the Ombudsman… the matter is not yet final,” said Dacua.

