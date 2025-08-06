Visayas grid placed on yellow alert anew on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – A yellow alert status was again raised over the Visayas grid Wednesday, for 3-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., given the forced outages and de-rated capacities of several power plants serving the grid.

This, even after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lifted the yellow alert status for the area by 9:04 p.m. Tuesday.

A yellow alert status is raised over an area if the available capacity has very little margin compared to the expected demand.

In an advisory Wednesday, the power transmission operator said available capacity in the Visayas grid during the day is around 2,538 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is projected to be about 2,369 MW.

“11 plants have been on forced outage from April to August and six other power plants out since 2023; while four are running on derated capacities, for a total of 725.2MW unavailable to the grid,” it said.

Amid the situation, NGCP said the Luzon and Mindanao grids remain under normal conditions. (PNA)

