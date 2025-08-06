Find Your Quest: Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu launches a campaign that goes beyond your stay

In a move that puts local tourism at the center of every hotel booking, Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu officially unveiled its latest campaign: Find Your Quest.

More than just another promo, the campaign is a collaborative effort across all Quest properties, showcasing a curated experience that connects guests not just with the hotel—but with the best of Cebu.

Redefining the Guest Experience in Cebu

Held on August 1, the campaign launch brought together key players in the tourism and lifestyle industry through a ceremonial Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing. The event solidified partnerships with big names such as New Lounge, Beauty Affair Hub, Primer Group, Cebu Safari, Anjo World, and several other top brands that play a big part in Cebu’s growing tourism ecosystem.

The campaign is both a celebration and an invitation: to see the Queen City of the South not just as a place to visit, but as a collection of experiences waiting to be discovered.

Whether you’re in Cebu for business, leisure, or a bit of both, Find Your Quest makes sure your stay stretches beyond the walls of your hotel room.“This is something we’ve long envisioned, offering a package that goes beyond the hotel experience. This is not just about the hotel but about Cebu and what it can offer,” said Mia Singson-Leon, General Manager of Quest Hotel Cebu.

With the launch of this campaign, Quest Hotel Cebu is making it easier for guests to explore more of the city. Located right at the heart of the city and just minutes away from key transport hubs and local gems, Quest Hotel Cebu is positioned as the perfect jump-off point for any kind of traveller.

Find Your Quest unlocks access to exclusive discounts and perks, with up to 30% off on select services offered by the campaign’s partner brands. It’s a refreshing take on hospitality—placing emphasis on cultural immersion, adventure, and lifestyle.

This campaign reflects a growing trend among travellers who are no longer content with just a comfortable stay. They’re looking for connection, discovery, and value, and Quest is right on cue.

From iconic island escapes to amusement parks, wellness hubs to retail therapy, the hotel’s new campaign highlights just how vibrant Cebu’s tourism landscape has become. And how easy it is to experience all of it when you start your journey with the right home base. Your Cebu quest starts here at Quest.

So, what’s your first stop?

For more information about Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu and its offerings, visit their official website at www.questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu. For inquiries and reservations, email [email protected] or contact (+63 2) 8250 4658.