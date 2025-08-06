Rice importation: Marcos orders a 60-day suspension

NEW DELHI – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered a 60-day suspension of all rice importation starting Sept. 1, 2025, to protect local farmers during the peak of the harvest season.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez made the announcement Wednesday, following a meeting between Marcos and members of his Cabinet on the sidelines of his five-day state visit here.

“The President issued the directive after consulting with Cabinet members and upon the recommendation of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.,” Gomez said.

The PCO chief said the temporary importation halt is meant to help stabilize local palay prices and ensure farmers are not undercut by the influx of cheaper imported rice.

“Right now, the decision is to suspend all rice importation for 60 days beginning Sept. 1. ‘Yan po ang utos ng ating mahal na Pangulo para matulungan ang ating mga magsasaka ng bigas (That’s the order of our President to help farmers),” he said.

Asked about potential tariff adjustments, Marcos believes it is “not yet time” to discuss possible increases in tariffs on imported rice.

The Department of Agriculture earlier recommended to Marcos the temporary suspension of rice importation and an increase in tariffs on imported rice to protect local farmers. (PNA)

