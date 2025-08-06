SRP projects: Fisherfolk left in the dark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fisherfolk and coastal residents in Cebu City’s South District say they have been left confused, anxious, and unheard.

With no public consultation and no clear explanation of the government project unfolding on their shores, they are raising their concerns before the City Council.

Councilor Jun Alcover, on August 5, called for an executive session with the agencies involved in the P97-million infrastructure project near the South Road Properties (SRP), saying affected families are “still in the dark” about their fate.

“Ilang giklaro nga dili sila supak sa development o kalambuan sa area apan ang wa nila mahibaw-i kon unsa ang ilang dangatan sa ilang panimuyo,” Alcover said during his privileged speech.

(They want to make it clear that they are not against development or the area being developed but they did not know what will happen to their homes.)

Alcover said that hundreds of families from barangays Mambaling, Basak San Nicolas, Cogon Pardo, and Inayawan, many of whom are members of the United Fisherfolk and Urban Poor, had no information on the exact nature of the project taking place in their communities.

Many only learned about it after construction activities began.

The project, which involves access road construction linking F. Gabuya Extension to SRP, was initiated by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City Engineering District and WTG Construction and Development Corporation.

However, it is currently under a cease and desist order issued by former Acting Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros due to the absence of required environmental permits. Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. supports the order.

Alcover said that local environmental agencies, including the Coastline Management Bureau (CMB), Rivers Management Council, and City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), had earlier recommended stopping the backfilling in the area due to its harmful impact on the mangrove community.

“Ang usa sa ilang mga concerns mao nga way consultation o public hearing mahitungod sa proyekto nga nakaapketo man kini sa liboan ka mga tawo sa upat ka barangay ug sa kalikupan,” Alcover said.

(One of their concerns is that there was no consultation or public hearing about the project eventhough this has affected thousands of people in four barangays and nature as well.)

The lack of coordination has led to widespread confusion in the communities involved. Residents say they don’t know which agency is leading the project, or whether they are being displaced due to road construction, flood control, or both.

Alcover said that after construction was halted, residents received word that agencies were still conducting “tagging” of structures in their area, creating fear and uncertainty.

“They don’t even know which government agency to approach,” he added. “So they came to my office, desperate and afraid.”

Councilor Harry Erran, former barangay captain of Barangay Cogon-Pardo, has clarified that there are two separate DPWH projects in the same coastal area, which may have caused the confusion: one is a flood control project that was halted due to permit issues, and the other is a proposed road project still under feasibility study.

Erran said the tagging might be related to the future road widening plan, which could expand the road to 24 meters. However, no final decision has been made.

“The residents included in the tagging live in areas that fall within the proposed road’s alignment,” Erran said. “But these are two different projects, and both need to be clearly explained to the public.”

Executive session set

To address the growing concerns, Alcover formally moved to hold an executive session on August 19, 2025, with representatives from the DPWH, Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Department of Welfare for the Urban Poor (DWUP), WTG Construction, SRP Management Office, and concerned environmental and community groups.

The session aims to provide clarity on the type and scope of ongoing and proposed projects and explore possible legislative interventions to assist affected residents.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña supported the motion, emphasizing the need to gather all stakeholders to “finally find out” the real nature of the project.

“If we get all the people involved in an executive session, all your questions will be answered for sure,” Osmeña said during the session. “I think this is of public interest that we pursue this.”

