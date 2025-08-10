FACES OF CEBU: Fresha Belara, 28, live wedding painter

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Some say paintings are the windows to our soul.

In every stroke, there’s a story. Paintings to others are like their diaries, they may not be good with words, but in canvass emotions run high.

Imagine getting a portrait of you in one of the best days of someone dear to you— their wedding.

In this read, you will get to know one of Cebu’s most known live painter, Fresha Belara, 28.

Fresha has always been into arts. At a young age she loves to make doodles, draw dresses and paints whatever her heart desires.

A Cebuana born in California, USA, and has been living in Cebu City since her high school years, Fresha has given painting a totally different vibe in Cebu, especially on wedding days.

She together with her business partner has given wedding guests and newlyweds in Cebu a different kind of memorabilia.

“Me and my business partner, Samantha Young, started live painting for events about 2 years ago. It began with selling pet portraits and caricatures at bazaars just for fun, then people and wedding coordinators started reaching out, and that’s how it naturally grew into weddings and events,” she said.

There’s something captivating about live painting the way Fresha captures the emotion and movement in real-time, with each brushstroke unfolding like a performance.

It’s not just art; it’s a moment shared between the painter, the subject, and the audience.

Over the years, she has done a hundreds of paintings in weddings and in other events.

In every event, she makes sure all her art pieces are divine as she knows these paintings hold a special place in her customer’s heart.

“It honestly feels really special. Being part of such a big moment in someone’s life and turning it into art is something we really cherish. It’s such a fulfilling experience!,” she added.

Unlike studio paintings, these little pieces of art will only take a little time, 12-14 minutes, depending on the type of painting.

“Fashion portrait usually takes around 12-14 min. depending on how detailed the outfit is. A close-up guest portrait takes about 10 min., while a bride and groom acrylic painting can take up to 8 hours to paint,” she said.

Fresha does not just do paintings, but is also a content creator. While she paints, you might see you setting up her tripod and all her other videography equipment.

She loves to shoot videos on the side, take photos of random things and happy moments. And let’s not forget her favorite subject— food.

MOST MEMORABLE PIECE

In all those weddings and events, Fresha shared with CDN Digital one of the most memorable ideas and concept they had.

“The most memorable one was when we first came up with our ‘Tree of Love’ concept. We painted the bride and groom beside a bare tree, and throughout the wedding, guests added their fingerprints to the branches. By the end, it looked like a full bloom tree with everyone being part of the couple’s keepsake. No one’s ever done anything like that in the Philippines, so it felt really special and unique!,” she added.

Through her art, Fresha turns fleeting moments into lasting memories. Each live painting is more than just a portrait it’s a shared experience, a celebration of love, and a reminder to pause and cherish the present.