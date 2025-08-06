Erwin Tulfo: 10 or more congressmen are contractors for gov’t projects

MANILA, Philippines — Ten or more congressmen in the 20th Congress serve as contractors for government-funded projects, said Sen. Erwin Tulfo.

In an interview on Tuesday, Tulfo said the latest information he received is that there are more or less 10 congressmen who are dipping their toes in government projects.

“Probably 10, about 10 or more,” Tulfo told reporters when he was asked how many there were.

When he was asked if there were also contractors of government-funded projects among his colleagues in the Senate, the senator brushed off the question, noting that he doesn’t know yet because he’s only a neophyte senator.

Tulfo’s pronouncement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in the latter’s fourth State of the Nation Address, issued a stern warning against officials involved in corruption related to the country’s flood control projects.

“Shame on you. Be ashamed because our fellow Filipinos were swept by floods or were submerged in floodwaters. Be ashamed of our children who will inherit that debt incurred because of what you committed, because you pocketed the funds,” said Marcos in Filipino.

Subsequently, as a response to this call, Senate President Francis Escudero filed a bill seeking to prohibit lawmakers or any government officials — up to the fourth civil degree of consanguinity and affinity — from being a local supplier to the government.

The Senate chief said he hopes that his measure would be made a priority and be included in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

