Filipino tourist in Hong Kong dies after being hit by taxi

MANILA, Philippines — A 35-year-old Filipino tourist died from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate General said Wednesday.

“The Consulate General of the Philippines in Hong Kong confirms that a 35-year old Filipino tourist has died due to injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Tsuen Wan West on 05 August 2025,” it said.

According to international reports, the victim was leaving a hotel when a taxi hit him.

The victim’s remains are currently at the Kwai Chung Public Mortuary, while the taxi driver involved in the incident is under police custody, the consulate said.

The Consulate General is assisting the family of the deceased and awaiting their arrival to arrange the repatriation of the remains.

It added that it is closely coordinating with the Hong Kong Police Force while the official investigation of the case is ongoing

