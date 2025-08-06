Irregular Bulacan raid: 13 NBI task force members in hot water
MANILA – Members of a National Bureau of Investigation – Special Task Force (NBI-STF) are under investigation following alleged irregularities in the service of a search warrant at a resort in Malolos City, Bulacan on July 14.
in a radio interview Wednesday, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the 13 STF members involved in the irregular Bulacan raid were reassigned to other units.
The operation was for alleged love scam operations, but the agents provided the incorrect address to the court when it requested for a search warrant.
READ:
NBI raids Mandaue bar: 20 women rescued
PDEA-7 raids bus turned drug den in Cebu City
NBI seizes P55M worth of counterfeit products
Instead of Ligas Road, the warrant indicated Sta. Rita.
Santiago said he will be also be meeting with the lawyers of the Chinese nationals who were arrested during the raid over allegation that personal items were confiscated by the NBI agents.
“Madi-dismiss talaga (It is really going to be dismissed). A search warrant should particularly identify the place to be searched and the things to be seized. The court was misled into issuing that warrant,” Santiago said.
He said the NBI’s internal affairs unit is already investigating.
Meanwhile, the Chinese nationals arrested during the irregular Bulacan raid remained under custody of the NBI as they face deportation charges. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.