Irregular Bulacan raid: 13 NBI task force members in hot water

MANILA – Members of a National Bureau of Investigation – Special Task Force (NBI-STF) are under investigation following alleged irregularities in the service of a search warrant at a resort in Malolos City, Bulacan on July 14.

in a radio interview Wednesday, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the 13 STF members involved in the irregular Bulacan raid were reassigned to other units.

The operation was for alleged love scam operations, but the agents provided the incorrect address to the court when it requested for a search warrant.

READ:

Instead of Ligas Road, the warrant indicated Sta. Rita.

Santiago said he will be also be meeting with the lawyers of the Chinese nationals who were arrested during the raid over allegation that personal items were confiscated by the NBI agents.

“Madi-dismiss talaga (It is really going to be dismissed). A search warrant should particularly identify the place to be searched and the things to be seized. The court was misled into issuing that warrant,” Santiago said.

He said the NBI’s internal affairs unit is already investigating.

Meanwhile, the Chinese nationals arrested during the irregular Bulacan raid remained under custody of the NBI as they face deportation charges. (PNA)

