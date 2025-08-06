Cebu City mangroves destroyed by DPWH flood project in Pardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —One mangrove is dead, others are dying, all buried by a flood project gone wrong.

A re-inspection by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) has confirmed that at least five mangrove trees in Barangay Cogon Pardo were severely stressed — and one already dead — after being buried under filling materials dumped for a flood mitigation project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In its July 7 inspection report, CCENRO said four Rhizophora mangroves and one Sonneratia tree had root systems buried in “anapog” or limestone sediment.

The burial restricted oxygen flow and halted photosynthesis, leading to the death of the Sonneratia and causing severe stress among the Rhizophora mangroves, which had lost their leaves and showed darkened barks.

“Despite some active growth in the apical shoots, the overall chance of survival is low,” the report read. “The mangroves are in a critical state due to impaired respiration and energy production.”

The inspection of the Cebu City mangroves was conducted on July 2 in two areas within Cogon Pardo where separate incidents of mangrove damage were linked to road or embankment construction under the DPWH’s flood control project.

In the second site, referred to as “Little Hawaii”, CCENRO previously issued a cease-and-desist order after discovering that sediments were dumped directly into a mangrove patch.

It was here that the dead Sonneratia was found, alongside the four stressed Rhizophora trees.

At the first site, which was reported earlier by a resident, the situation was comparatively better. Sheet piles were installed to prevent further sedimentation, and the previously covered mangrove roots had been partially excavated.

No tree deaths were observed, although some leaf shedding and broken branches were noted.

The affected species included a mature Sonneratia alba, Rhizophora mucronata, and Rhizophora apiculata. The project engineer on-site claimed that protective measures, including excavation and sheet piling, were installed to prevent further damage.

Findings and recommendations

CCENRO recommended sustained monitoring of the health of the Cebu City mangroves and urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Barangay Cogon Pardo, and DPWH to act on the findings.

They also called for environmental education programs in coastal communities, rehabilitation activities from the responsible parties, and stronger enforcement of environmental laws protecting Cebu City’s remaining mangrove areas.

A project without clearances

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) earlier admitted to constructing parts of the same flood control project in Cebu City without securing the required environmental clearances, resulting in the burial of at least nine mangrove trees in Barangay Cogon Pardo.

The controversial project, which DPWH maintains is a drainage improvement initiative rather than a road construction scheme, was halted last month through a cease-and-desist order issued by then-Acting Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

But during a tense executive session of the Cebu City Council, Engineer Gemuel Talingting of the DPWH Cebu City District Engineering Office confessed that the agency pushed through without the necessary Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), calling it an “oversight” caused by the rush to complete the project on schedule.

“We want to apologize if this happened,” Talingting told the councilors. “Also, to CCENRO and DENR, nga (that), there was no clearance yet… Our office wanted to correct what happened.”

He said the goal was to prevent flooding in low-lying areas like Inayawan and San Nicolas, and to stop informal encroachment by private developers — but admitted that the team failed to realize it was entering a mangrove zone.

“Probably, naligsan gyud ang uban [processes], kay mao man say mandate sa amoa, nga timely deliverance of the infrastructures,” he said. “To the point nga murag na-bypass na namo ang uban nga processes.”

According to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, at least nine mangrove trees were affected, and the project is now under review for violations of several environmental laws, including Republic Act 8550 (Philippine Fisheries Code), Presidential Decree 705 (Forestry Code), and City Ordinance 2115.

Former Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera slammed the agency’s explanation, accusing them of playing the victim.

“Mura kag feeling victim. Ang pakasad-on ang laing tawo, wa nimo nakita ang inyong own sala,” she said.

Pesquera said the ECC had already been prepared in 2024 and questioned why DPWH didn’t simply submit it, especially since the environment office is in the same compound.

“Nagdali man kaha mo, nganong wa man nimo na-submit sa inyong silingan?” she said. “Late ka for six months… Feeling victim gihapon.”

Pesquera emphasized that the destruction of even a single mangrove tree is a punishable offense under Philippine law.

Councilor Pancrasio Esparis asked whether the project design could have avoided the mangrove area altogether. CCENRO’s Juan Pablo Yao replied that it could have been avoided if there had been proper planning and inter-agency coordination.

“We should be thankful that we noticed our mangroves before they were completely covered,” Yao said. He added that the city’s remaining mangrove cover is less than 20 hectares — a small fraction compared to Mandaue’s 70 hectares.

Talingting proposed transplanting the affected Cebu City mangroves through earth-balling, a costly and delicate process that also requires an ECC. However, CCENRO stressed that even if trees survive, the ecological damage has already been done.

